Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly emphasised the need for India to play a more prominent role in the UN Security Council (UNSC).

“Reforms needed in UN,” asserted Prime Minister Narendra Modi while delivering a virtual address at the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday evening.

The UNSC is the UN’s highest decision-making forum with five permanent members: the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Russia and France.

“Till when do we have to wait? Till when will India be kept away from the UN’s decision-making process?” he asked adding “When we were weak, we didn’t trouble the world. When we became strong, we didn’t become a burden on the world. Till when do we have to wait? India has sent soldiers to UN peace-keeping missions and has lost the most number of soldiers.”

“Reform is needed at the United Nations and India is waiting for that reform,” the Prime Minister said.

India has previously served seven terms as non-permanent and elected member was re-elected for a two-year term in June, along with Ireland, Mexico and Norway.

He reiterated that India is proud of the fact that it is the founding member of UN, stressing that the global scenario has changed drastically since 1945 when the UN was established.

“The problems, solutions were all different. Challenges of our present and future are now different. The international community is faced with an important question; is the UN of 1945 still relevant?’ he asked.

Talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, “So many people lost their life’s savings, had to leave their homes. The world is fighting Corona for the last 8-9 months. Where is the UN in this fight?”

He asked the UN to do more in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “India can help in bringing the world out of the coronavirus crisis with mass vaccine distribution once all trials are completed successfully. As the largest vaccine-producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis,” he said.

This year’s UN General Assembly is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic and world leaders are delivering their speeches in a pre-recorded video format.

Prime Minister Modi’s address was a pre-recorded video broadcast at the UNGA hall in New York.