BJP Backward Classes Morcha national president K Laxman has on Tuesday called upon the backward classes to show solidarity with the party and make the Modi Government win a two-thirds majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections so that the Uniform Civil Code could be implemented in the country.

He said the work done by the Modi Government in the last nine years for the progress of the backwards is unprecedented in the 75 years of independence while his third term will pave the way for Uniform Civil Code.

Laxman, who was addressing a function organized to celebrate the ninth anniversary of the Narendra Modi Government here, alleged that OBC Muslims are killing the rights of backward classes in non-BJP ruled states like West Bengal and Telangana.

He said Congress, Samajwadi Party, BSP and Left parties have always used backward classes as a vote bank, but only the Modi Government paved the way for their real progress. It gave constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes, he added.

“The Modi Government literally implemented 27 per cent reservation prescribed for OBCs in various educational institutions and NEET exam. The benefits of the welfare schemes of the government reached the backward classes without any discrimination. The backward classes got proper representation in the Modi cabinet,” he claimed.