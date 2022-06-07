Ready to plant magnetic bombs packed in 3 tiffin boxes shot down

Men of J&K Police and BSF fired at a Pakistani drone in the Kanachak area of Jammu and brought down payload of ready-to-plant magnetic bombs attached with timers that were packed in three plastic tiffin boxes.

These magnetic bombs (sticky bombs) were meant for being exploded in Jammu ahead of the Amarnath pilgrimage as the timers were already activated.

Additional Director General of Police (Jammu Range) Mukesh Singh said on Tuesday that on Monday night BSF observed a drone activity in Kanachak area and fired some shots towards the drone. Immediately police party was deployed and they followed the anti-drone SOPs in the general area.

At around 11 pm at Dayaran area of Kanachak, police party observed the drone activity and fired at it again. The payload attached with the drone was brought down. However the drone could not be brought down, said the ADGP.

The payload contained three magnetic IEDs packed inside children tiffin box with timer set to different timings of 3 hours , 8 hours etc.

The IED has been deactivated and diffused through controlled explosion. A case has been registered. A BSF spokesman said that the alert troops fired two rounds on hearing humming sound which was about 800 meters in height in Akhnoor area at about 10.45 pm.