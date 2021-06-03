The chief of army staff (COAS), General M. M. Naravane said on Thursday that the army is ready for this year’s Amarnath Yatra, but the decision to hold the Yatra lies with the civil administration.

Addressing the media here on Thursday the COAS said, “We are ready for the Amarnath Yatra. We have taken all the necessary steps although the final decision to hold the Yatra lies with the civil administration”.

The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), which organises the annual Yatra, announced on April 22 the temporary suspension of the registration of pilgrims for the Yatra.

The SASB had started online registration of pilgrims from April 15 for the Baltal and Pahalgam routes, which lead to the cave shrine.

The 56-day yatra, pending any further decision, is scheduled to start from June 28.