The Narendra Modi government on Thursday extended tenures of Samant Kumar Goel, Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), and Arvind Kumar, Director Intelligence Bureau (IB) for one year. The two 1984-batch IPS officers of Punjab and Assam-Meghalaya cadre respectively now retire on June 30, 2022.

The decision to extend the tenures of the two spy chiefs was taken based on their impeccable track records and also considering the future of organizations. Goel has been a hard-core operations man, while Kumar is known for a political reading of the internal situation. Both work under the close supervision of Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Goel and Kumar are experts on Pakistan and had given valuable inputs during the Balakot airstrike on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps across the Line of Control on February 26, 2019.

Goel, a 1984-batch IPS officer from the Punjab cadre, has served on the Pakistan desk and groups working against the interest of the country from Europe.

Kumar of the same batch from Assam-Meghalaya cadre has served on important desks in the IB, including Kashmir and Left-Wing Extremism.

The extensions were cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Goel looked after the security of the Punjab chief minister in 2000 and 2001, besides holding other important posts both in his state cadre and at the Centre.

Goel is considered an expert on issues related to the Punjab militancy and Pakistan and has played an important role in checking militancy in the state during the 1990s.

He is a recipient of the Police Medal for Gallantry and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service and joined RAW in March 2001.

Apart from designated charters such as Kashmir and Left Wing Extremism, Kumar has spent much time in planning operations and strategic moves in certain insurgency areas in the North East.

Kumar is a recipient of the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.