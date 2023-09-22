Ravneet Singh Bittu: Nijjar was right hand of killers of my grandfather

Ravneet Singh Bittu, a Congressman, claimed that Hardeep Singh Nijjar and other terrorists were funding Justin Trudeau’s party in Canada. Ravneet Singh Bittu is the grandson of former chief minister of Punjab Beant Singh who was killed by Khalistanis in 1995.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, according to Ravneet Singh Bittu, was the “right hand of the killers” who murdered his grandfather .

Nijjar traveled to Canada in 1993 and obtained citizenship.The Congress MP told the news agency ANI that Nijjar and his associates were among the 10 most wanted gangsters and narcotics dealers.

The comment was made after a diplomatic dispute between India and Canada erupted following the June murder of Hardeep Singh Nijaar in Surrey.

The Canadian government, according to Ravneet Singh Bittu, was “not sincere” in how it handled the risks posed by these terrorists and gangsters.

Ravneet Singh Bittu stated, “If Trudeau’s father and his party were sincere in managing (extremist) threats, then they should have dutifully probed the 1985 Air India 182 attack. “Canada is now playing the role that Pakistan once played.”

The young Punjabis are being destroyed by these gangsters (in Canada), who also distribute drugs to Punjab. The Congress MP claimed that Nijjar and his cohorts had taken control of our gurdwaras in Canada and donated all offerings made there to Trudeau’s party.

In his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu noted the nervousness and sense of powerlessness among Indian students who are now studying in Canada in the midst of a diplomatic spat between the two countries.

Ravneet Singh Bittu asked Prime Minister Modi to take action to protect the safety and welfare of Indian students studying in Canada.