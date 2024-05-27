Ranchi shocker! Man walks in bar with rifle, shoots DJ dead; incident caught on CCTV

In a shocking incident, a semi-naked man carrying a rifle shot dead a DJ at a local bar in Jharkhand’s capital city Ranchi. The incident, which was caught on CCTV camera, took place late on Sunday night.

According to the viral CCTV footage, a man can be seen pointing a rifle towards the DJ and before he could understand anything, the man shoots him in the chest at a point blank range.

After being shot, the DJ tries to walk a few steps before collapsing on the floor, while the attacker, who was covering his face with a t-shirt, is seen fleeing downstairs.

The DJ, identified as Sandeep, was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to the Ranchi police, the accused allegedly ran into an argument with the bar staff, including the DJ a few hours earlier. He then returns with the rifle and kills the DJ.

While a case has been registered in this regard, the police have not arrested the accused. However, a few people will be questioned as police are yet to identify the shooter.

Meanwhile, the BJP has slammed the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance government and said that the incident has exposed the law and order situation in the state.

“The law and order situation in Jharkhand has deteriorated under the present government….The Model Code of Conduct is in effect, police are on high alert…Despite that, a DJ operator was murdered….Police were unable to do anything….There is no fear of law in the state….I demand immediate arrest of the accused but the government and police administration have been exposed,” BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo said.