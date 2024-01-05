Ramayana-themed stages to be constructed in Ayodhya

In the run-up to Ram temple consecration, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday set up various stages at different places in the city for organizing cultural programmes on topics related to Ramayana.

The move intends to infuse the principles of Ram into society, and enhance the cultural and spiritual richness of the entire state, an official said.

Each day, the BJP government plans to provide a platform for 500 renowned and emerging talents from across the country. Furthermore, the events are slated to take place at various significant locations, encompassing 25 mythological sites and intersections, within Ayodhya.

“Instructions have been issued to establish the ‘Purushottam stage’ at Ram ki Paedi, ‘Saryu stage’ at Bhajan Sandhya venue, ‘Bharat stage’ at the cultural complex auditorium, ‘Kagbhusundi stage’ at Ramkatha Park, and ‘Tulsi stage’ at Tulsi garden,” the official said.

During the consecration ceremony of the Shri Ram temple, the Yogi Adityanath government plans to host diverse cultural events. These include ‘Ram Katha’ (stories) narrations by saints, performances of Ramleela featuring national and international artists, presentations of traditional dances inspired by the Ramayana, classical and folk music and dance performances, rangoli and art exhibitions, as well as quizzes.

From January 14 to March 24, there is a significant emphasis on hosting programs, including Bhajan-Kirtan, Ramayana-Ramcharit Manas Path, and Sunderkand, at various locations in Ayodhya. These locations include Digambar Akhara, Valmiki Mandir Naya Purva, Ved Mandir, Mouni Baba Mandir, Janaki Mahal, Ramjanaki Mandir, Bharat Kund, Jalpa Maa Mandir, Guptar Ghat, Chhoti Chhawani near Ramanand Ashram, Valmiki Bhawan, and Suryakund.

There is also a proposal to set a world record by blowing 1,111 conch shells at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. Efforts will also be made to set a world record for the collective performance of Saryu Aarti.