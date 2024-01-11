Ram Temple ceremony: 10K CCTV cameras in Ayodhya to take care of security

Uttar Pradesh government has made special security arrangements in Ayodhya in view of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. More than 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the temple city.

Regarding the Pran Pratishtha programme, Special DG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said on Thursday that , ”The programme in Ayodhya is very important for the country and the whole world. Extensive security arrangements are being made for that. Surveillance is also being done through CCTV.”

He said better arrangements will be made to ensure that all the devotees coming on the day of the programme and after that too, do not face any inconvenience. He said more than 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in Ayodhya.

The Special DG said keeping in view the security of the city, state-of-the-art equipment will be used to help police do their work.

He said the security plan has been made keeping in mind the consecration ceremony and the devotees coming to the city after that also.