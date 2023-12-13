Ram Temple: 121 Vedic priests to worship for 12 hours daily from Jan 16

A team of more than 121 Vedic priests under the leadership of Pandit Laxmikant Dixit of Kashi will perform the rituals from January 16 to 22. Before Pran Pratishtha, there will be yagya, havan, recitation of four Vedas and recitation of rituals for 60 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the first aarti of Ramlala after offering 56 kinds of bhog after the consecration, according to the officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust here on Wednesday.

The ritual of Pran Pratishtha will start from 8 am in the morning on January 17 and will continue till 1 pm. After this, the rituals will start at 3 pm and continue till 9:30 pm. That means there will be chanting of mantras and havan-puja for about 10 to 12 hours every day. This sequence will continue till January 21.

On January 22, Ramlala will be seated in the grand sanctum sanctorum. Many pavilions and havan kunds have been made in the temple premises for rituals. There will be a big mandapam outside the temple. There will be many small mandapams of Brahmins. There will be 20 yagya kundas in the middle of the mandapam.

On the other hand, when the PM will consecrate Ramlala in the divine and grand temple, the echo of Ram’s name will be heard all over the world. On this day, Ramotsav will be celebrated not only in India but in many countries of the world.