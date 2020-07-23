Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone for the Manipur water supply project through a video conferencing.

During the ceremony, he said that he is giving a ‘Raksha Bandhan gift’ to the women of Manipur.

“Northeast India is a great symbol of India’s natural, cultural diversity and cultural strength. In such a situation, tourism gets a lot of strength when modern infrastructure is built. Tourism potential of North East including Manipur is still unexplored,” he said.

“This project will give clean drinking water to Greater Imphal and 1,700 villages in Manipur. It will provide a lifeline to these people,” PM said.

“Prosperity and progress are directly linked to connectivity. Connectivity in the Northeast is important, not for only ease of living, but also for achieving the goal for a safe and self-reliant India,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi further said that the Manipur Water Supply project will also generate employment for thousands of people.

“The Northeast is battling twin challenges – Covid-19 and flood. Many people have to leave their homes due to the flood. I assure you that everyone is with you in this difficult time,” PM said.

Government of India initiated the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide safe and adequate quantity drinking water to every rural household of the country by 2024 with the motto “Har Ghar Jal”.

The programme also implements source sustainability measures as mandatory elements, such as recharge and reuse through greywater management, water conservation, rainwater harvesting.

The Jal Jeevan Mission is based on a community approach to water and has extensive Information, Education and Communication as key components of the mission. It looks to create a Jan Andolan for water, thereby making it everyone’s priority.