In the Rajya Sabha election which was held on Friday, the Congress bagged two seats while BJP one in Rajasthan. In Madhya Pradesh, the ruling BJP won two while the Congress one in the Upper House of the Parliament.

In Madhya Pradesh, Sumer Singh Solanki and newly-inducted Jyotiraditya Scindia were elected on BJP tickets while Digvijaya Singh won from the Congress.

KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi of the Congress and Rajendra Gehlot of the BJP were elected from Rajasthan.

The Rajya Sabha elections which came amid the pandemic were not left untouched from the hefty politics.

In Gujarat and Rajasthan, the Congress accused the BJP of attempts to buy its MLAs and whisked away its MLAs to a resort.

The Rajya Sabha elections are very crucial for the BJP as it needs a majority to get its Bills cleared. The party is already enjoying a good majority in the Lok Sabha but it is still away from the majority with 30 seats in the Rajya Sabha.