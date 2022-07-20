Rajya Sabha got adjourned till Thursday amid opposition’s protest

As the Opposition continued to create a ruckus on increased GST on food items and inflation issues, Rajya Sabha got adjourned today and will resume again at 11 am on Thursday.

In the morning also, the proceedings got adjourned till 2 pm after the opposition parties disrupted the House.

Shortly after Leader of Opposition in the Parliament Mallikarjun Kharge began addressing the issue amid chaos, Upper House Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 2 pm.

The Upper House was adjourned without any business as the Opposition raised issues for an immediate discussion.

Since the commencement of the Monsoon session on July 18, both the Houses of Parliament are witnessing repeated adjournments following the ruckus by the Opposition leaders.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that Wayanad MP who has been politically unproductive is now hell-bent on ensuring to bring down the productivity of Lok Sabha.

Irani specifically attacked Rahul Gandhi, saying, “A gentleman who has made his political collogue to ensure that productive debate does not take place in Parliament had a chequered Parliamentary history. As the Amethi MP he never posed any questions in Parliament once he abandoned Amethi and went to Wayanad his attendance in the Winter Session of Parliament in 2019 was merely 40 per cent.”

The BJP MP remark came ahead of the third day’s proceedings in the Monsoon Session.