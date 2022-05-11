Rajya Sabha Day celebrated in Parliament House

Vice President Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today hailed Rajya Sabha for its key role in strengthening parliamentary democracy and said it must “set high standards for other democratic bodies to emulate.”

Speaking at the Rajya Sabha Day function in Parliament House, Naidu said that “we must ensure that our Parliament becomes an effective instrument for shaping the new India we are dreaming of.”

Describing the Upper House of Parliament as one of the pillars of India’s democratic polity, the Vice President said the celebration of 70 years of the constitution of the House of Elders was a reflection of India’s remarkable progress on its democratic journey.

He pointed out that the nation was also celebrating 75 years of its independence as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Naidu recalled that as Chairman of the Upper House, he had endeavoured to make its functioning more effective and productive.

The underlying intention of his endeavours had been to take the Rajya Sabha to greater heights as one of the best performing parliamentary institutions of the world, he said.

Pointing out that the Rajya Sabha had conducted 256 sessions in its glorious journey spanning 70 years, Naidu described it as his privilege to have presided over the proceedings of the House of Elders since the 243rd session.

The Vice President commended the role of the employees of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat in ensuring the smooth functioning of the Upper House during the testing times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He recollected that “the five Sessions conducted under the shadow of the pandemic, were held strictly as per COVID-19 guidelines and by practicing COVID appropriate behaviour by one and all.”

He said he was pained by the loss of six valuable employees during the second wave of the pandemic. Paying rich tributes to their contribution, Naidu said that “these officials will always be remembered for their valuable service to the Rajya Sabha.”

Recalling the contribution of the first generation of Parliamentarians, Naidu exhorted the current Members to emulate their example and set good standards for the future generation of the Members.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh lauded officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat for their unflinching loyalty to the institution of Parliament, perfect dedication, and discipline.

Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha P C Mody; President of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Member of Parliament Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe; and former Rajya Sabha Secretary General Yogendra Narain were present.