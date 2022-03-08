Rajni Patil led women protesters stopped from marching towards Raj Bhavan

Women protesters led by Congress MP and in-charge J&K affairs Rajni Patil were on Tuesday stopped by the police from marching towards the Raj Bhavan here to demonstrate against the rising prices, failure to protect rights of women, massive unemployment and other issues.

The protest march on the International Women’s Day was organised by the women wing of the Congress.

Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba, JKPCC chief GA Mir, Working President Raman Bhalla, Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, and former minister Yogesh Sawhney also participated in the protest.

Rajni Patil lashed out at the BJP for failure to fulfill the promise of ensuring women security and said shameful incidents against women have happened under the BJP rule.

Referring to the unprecedented price rise and record unemployment especially in Jammu and Kashmir, she said that Modi government has utterly failed to bring the prices under control. Common man is suffering due to unprecedented prices of all essential commodities and unreasonable taxes.

The women are worst sufferers under BJP regime. Jammu and Kashmir tops in unemployment in the country and the educated youth are frustrated due to wrong policy of the government. Lakhs of educated youth’s are without jobs in Jammu and Kashmir while the daily wagers, need based, contractual and other temporary employees are protesting for regularisation, she said.

Patil said that it was Congress which guaranteed 33 percent reservation to women in the three tiers Panchayat Raj in the country and it stands committed to the rights and empowerment of women.

She regretted that people of Jammu and Kashmir have lost their status as state and rights and deprived of democracy. She pleaded for restoration of statehood and early elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress will continue fighting on streets for the rights of people of J&K, she said.

Alka Lamba lambasted the Modi government for unprecedented price rise and record unemployment.