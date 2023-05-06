Rajnath visits Rajouri to take stock of operation against terrorists

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the border area of Rajouri where he took stock of the ongoing encounter between the security forces and terrorists. He also reviewed the security situation in the Rajouri and Poonch districts where Pakistan is trying to revive terrorism.

The visit by the defence minister to an Army camp in Rajouri comes a day after five elite para-commandos were killed during the gunfight with terrorists and a Major was seriously injured.

Aftera brief stopover at Jammu IAF station, Rajnath Singh flew to Rajouri where accompanied by the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Army Chief General Manoj Pandey to review the security situation and ongoing counter terrorism operations.

He took stock of the operational preparedness of the Indian Army and the security situation along the border during his visit to the Army Base Camp in Rajouri.

Northern Army Commander Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi briefed the Defence Minister about the progress of the ‘Operation Trinetra’ against the terrorists.

After getting a brief on the operation in Kandi forest, the defence minister chaired a high-level security meeting to review the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Rajouri and Poonch before returning to Jammu, a defence spokesman said.

Rajnath Singh paid condolences to the bravehearts and said their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

He interacted with troops that are engaged in the Operation against terrorists. He commended them for their valour and zeal, while operating in challenging situations. He said the Nation feels “secure” due to the eternal vigil and sacrifices by the Army in hard and difficult areas. He motivated them to continue working with the same dedication and bravery, stating that the Government and the people of the country are always with the Armed Forces.

A holed up terrorist was killed and one more is believed to be injured this morning. The killed terrorist was wearing Army uniform and the group is believed to have been given a commando training by their handlers in Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Lt General Dwivedi visited the encounter site and was briefed on the developments in the ongoing ‘Operation Trinetra’ by ground commanders.

A cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the neutralised terrorist in the forests of Rajouri. The recoveries made so far include 1 AK56 assault rifle, 4 magazines of AK, 56 rounds of AK, 1x9mm Pistol with magazine, 3 grenades and 1 ammunition pouch. The identity of the neutralised terrorist is being ascertained, said a defence spokesman.

Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu division were declared terrorism-free more than a decade ago but have been rocked by a series of deadly attacks by terrorists in the past few months. Thirty five persons, including 26 soldiers, were killed in eight terror attacks since October 2021.

Mortal remains of the five soldiers, who were martyred due to the explosion of an IED by terrorists during the encounter, were this morning brought here at the IAF station where tributes were paid to the bravehearts by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Northern Army Commander Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi and top brass of Army, IAF, security forces and civil administration. Thereafter, the mortal remains were flown to the native places of the martyrs for last rites with military honours.

LG Sinha, after paying tributes, said, “The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs.”

“We are firmly resolved to combat and defeat the terrorist menace, which is sponsored from across the border,” said the LG in a statement.

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, on behalf of all ranks of the Northern Command of the Indian Army, paid homage to Havaldar Neelam Singh, Naik Arvind Kumar, Lance Naik RS Rawat, Paratrooper Pramod Negi and Paratrooper S Chettri who laid down their lives in the service of the Nation.

Giving details of resumption of the ‘Operation Trinetra’ this morning when gunfight with terrorists resumed, the spokesman said, “In the ongoing joint operation with J&K Police and CRPF, at approx 0700 hours the cordon while closing in spotted and pinned down the terrorists. In the ensuing gunbattle one terrorist has been neutralised and one more is likely to be injured.”