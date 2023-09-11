Rajnath to lay foundation for the highest fighter airfield tomorrow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Tuesday lay the foundation of the world’s highest fighter airfield at Nyoma in Ladakh. The airfield will be developed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at a cost of Rs 218 cr for wide-ranging strategic air assets.

The construction of this airfield will tremendously boost the air infrastructure in Ladakh and augment the IAF capability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Nyoma is notably home to an IAF Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) established in 1962. Nyoma’s elevation reaches an impressive 13,710 feet above sea level, making it one of the highest-altitude locations in the region.

Nyoma tehsil borders the Tibet Autonomous Region of China on the south and the east. The southern border runs along the Chumar village in Rupshu and the Imis Pass at the end of the Hanle valley.

The eastern border, a Line of Actual Control resulting from the 1962 war with China, runs along the Kailash Range watershed of the Indus river till the village of Dumchele and narrows to the right bank of the Indus river up to Demchok.

Rajnath Singh will inaugurate and dedicate 90 infrastructure projects to the nation constructed by the BRO with a cost of Rs 2941 crore. The ceremony will be carried out at Devak Bridge in Jammu. These projects have been constructed in ten border States/UTs of Northern/North-Eastern region.