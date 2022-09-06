Rajnath Singh on visit to Mangolia, talks over boosting bilateral ties

Rajnath Singh on visit to Mangolia: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Mongolian President, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, in Ulaanbaatar on Tuesday. Both the leaders discussed ways to further deepen strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Defence Minister is on a five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan with an objective to expand India’s strategic and defence ties with the two nations.

Singh’s visit to Mongolia from September 5 to 7 is the first-ever to the nation, by an Indian Defence Minister.

“Excellent meeting with the President of Mongolia, H.E. U. Khurelsukh in Ulaanbaatar. Recalled my last meeting with him in 2018, when he was the Prime Minister of the country. We are fully committed to further deepening our multifaceted Strategic Partnership with Mongolia,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier, Singh and his Mongolian counterpart Saikhanbayar Gursed held an in-depth bilateral talk, aimed to further increase momentum of the defence cooperation between the two nations.

“During 1st ever visit to Mongolia by @DefenceMinIndia, Hon. Sh @rajnathsingh was accorded Guard of Honour & held extensive discussions with Mongolian Defence Minister Gen. Saikhanbayar, to intensify defence coop & consolidate strategic partnership,” the Indian embassy in Ulaanbaatar tweeted.

The bilateral defence ties with Mongolia have been broadening over a period of time to involve wide-ranging contacts between the two nations, including joint working group meetings, military-to-military exchanges and training programmes.

After Mongolia, the defence minister will reach Japan for a two-day visit from September 8 to 9. The ‘2 2’ dialogue will take place on September 8, after five months of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to India for the annual India-Japan summit.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Mongolia in May 2015, bringing a renewed vigour to the relations of the two nations, in diverse areas, and to further develop a strategic partnership.