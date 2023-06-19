Rajnath Singh, Vietnam Minister discuss defence industry ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held talks with Minister of National Defence of Vietnam General Phan Van Gang here.

The meeting reviewed progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives by the two countries, with both sides expressing satisfaction on the ongoing engagements.

Both Ministers identified means to enhance existing areas of collaboration, especially in the field of defence industry cooperation, maritime security and multinational cooperation.

The Defence Minister announced the gifting of indigenously built in-service Missile Corvette INS Kirpan which will be a milestone in enhancing the capabilities of Vietnam People’s Navy.

As part of his engagements, the Defence Minister of Vietnam visited DRDO headquarters and discussed ways to enhance defence industrial capabilities by cooperation in defence research and joint production.

Earlier in the day, General Phan Van Gang laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and paid homage to the fallen heroes. The visiting dignitary arrived in India on 18 June on a two-day visit. Vietnam is an important partner in India’s Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific region.