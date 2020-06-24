Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his team are in Russia’s capital Moscow to attend World War II Victory Day celebrations as well as speed up various defence contracts, including the S-400 missile defence system as ties with China deteriorate.

After reaching Russia, Singh on Tuesday laid a wreath at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Indian Embassy. He is on a three-day visit to Russia.

Earlier in the day, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar met with Russia Deputy Defence Minister Col General AV Fomin in Moscow to work on the modalities of speed up various defense contracts. “The partners agreed to strengthen multifaceted ties between the two countries,” the Indian mission stated on Tuesday.

On defence contracts, India and Russia have inked deals worth $16 billion. Moscow has stated that they are committed to the timely implementation of contracts, including the supply of S-400 air defence systems and production of Kalashnikov rifles and Kamov helicopters.

Rajnath Singh has reportedly sought the advanced delivery of the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile defence system and the purchase of Russian-made Su-30Mki jet fighters and MiG-29.

India and Russia signed the S-400 deal worth more than $5 billion in 2018 and is currently due in December 2021.

The two countries signed 14 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) during Defexpo 2020 in Lucknow in February this year that covered development and production of land, air and naval systems and hi-tech civilian products.

A separate MoU was signed by Russian Helicopters and Indo-Russian Helicopters Ltd for localisation of components to be used in Kamov Ka-226 helicopters. India has plans to buy 200 Ka-226 helicopters.

Indian Air Force (IAF) signed a Rs 1,500 crore deal with Russia for buying R-27 air-to-air missiles. The missiles will be fitted on the IAF’s multi-role Su-30MKI fighter jets. The missiles will further boost the air-to-air combat capability of the Indian Air Force.

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh, in a tweet, said that his official visit to Russia amid the pandemic is a sign of special friendship with the country. Despite all the difficulties of the pandemic, our bilateral relations are keeping good contacts at the various levels,” the Minister said.

Terming his meeting with Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov as “very positive and productive”, Singh on Tuesday said he was assured by the Russian leadership that all ongoing contracts for military supplies will proceed as scheduled and be completed speedily despite the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

“I have been assured that ongoing contracts will be maintained and not just maintained, in a number of cases will be taken forward in a shorter time,” he said.

He added that all proposals have received positive response from the Russian side and he is fully satisfied with the discussions.

The Defence Minister’s Russia visit comes a week after the barbaric attack on Indian troops by Chinese army in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), resulting in the death of 20 Indian Armymen.

India had described the incident at Galwan valley as a “pre-meditated” and “planned action” by China.