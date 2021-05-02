As the Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is looking at a spectacular victory in the West Bengal assembly elections, Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was the first from the BJP to congratulate her. The TMC is on course to winning more than two hundred seats in the 294-member assembly.

In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, as per the trends, is leading in 209 seats, while the BJP is leading in only 81 seats, not likely to cross even 100.

As the trends became clear, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Mamata Banerjee on her party’s stunning victory. Rajnath Singh extended his best wishes to Mamata Banerjee on Twitter, where he said, “Congratulations to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Didi on her victory in the Assembly Elections. My best wishes for her next term.”

Congratulations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, @MamataOfficial Didi on her party’s victory in West Bengal assembly elections. My best wishes to her for her next tenure. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 2, 2021

Congratulations to @MamataOfficial Didi on her party’s victory in West Bengal Assembly Elections. — Syed Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) May 2, 2021