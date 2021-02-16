The Indian defence forces strictly follow the ‘mantra’ that ‘the more you sweat in peace, the less you bleed in war’, defence minister Rajnath Singh said today while lauding their contribution in ensuring the territorial integrity of the nation.

He was speaking at a function after presenting the trophies of best marching contingents of the Republic Day Parade 2021, in New Delhi.

Jat Regimental Centre bagged the trophy of best marching contingent among the Tri-Services, while Delhi Police was adjudged as the best marching contingent among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and other auxiliary services.

Brig Adarsh K Butail and Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Virendra received the trophy on behalf of the Jat Regimental Centre and Special Commissioner of Police Robin Hibu and Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Bhagat, Commander received the trophy on behalf of Delhi Police. The two contingents were adjudged on the basis of assessment by two panels of judges.

Rajnath congratulated Jat Regimental Centre and Delhi Police for winning the trophies, terming the honour as a symbol of respect for their hard work and dedication. He lauded the courage and valour of the Jat Regimental Centre while praising the Delhi Police for effectively carrying out additional responsibilities. “Delhi is the nerve centre of Republic of India, thereby on the target of our adversaries. It is commendable that in addition to ensuring safety and wellbeing of the National Capital from internal and external threats, the Delhi Police win the best marching contingent trophy regularly,” he said.

He pointed out that despite the restrictions imposed due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the armed forces marched at the Rajpath with passion and enthusiasm, terming it is as a matter of great pride for the nation.