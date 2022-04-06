Rajnath calls for indigenisation in defence manufacturing

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the current geopolitical situation , referring to the war between Russia and Ukraine, has highlighted the need for indigenisation. India is dependent on Russia and Ukraine for various components used in arms and ammunition.

Speaking during the Air Force Commanders’ Conference (AFCC) at Air Headquarters here, Singh discussed the entire canvas of issues and challenges that are being faced by the country.

He said he was happy to observe that the directions given by higher authorities were comprehensively being discussed in the conference and would be the guiding light for all future courses of action.

He covered the challenges being faced on the Northern and Western borders and expressed his satisfaction over the way the Indian armed forces have been able to respond to emerging situations.

The Defence Minister also praised the IAF’s evacuation effort in ‘Operation Ganga’ which has been appreciated by the country.

In ‘Operation Ganga’, almost 20,000 Indians have been brought back in over 90 special flights from the Ukraine borders.

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, subsequently addressed the commanders and asked them to be ready to meet all challenges and enhance capabilities for responding in multiple domains at short notice.

He also emphasised the need for conserving assets, optimally utilising resources and the need for jointmanship to enhance the national security.

To provide a boost to the growing indigenous drone industry, Singh launched the “Mehar Baba Competition – II”.

The competition is aimed at developing technology for a “Swarm Drone based system to detect Foreign Objects on Aircraft Operating Surfaces”.

During the three-day conference, the Air Force commanders will discuss important issues related to future challenges in a hi-tech and evolving operational scenario.

The theme for this conference is ‘optimising human resources’ and the focus will be on the conduct of operations in a smart and efficient manner.

“Mitigation of threats posed by drones will also be brainstormed during the conference,” said the IAF.