Rajnath asks Congress to clarify stand on Sanatan Dharma

Assailing controversial remarks of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son about “Sanatan Dharma”, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh questioned the silence of the Congress and asked the grand old party to clarify its stand on the issue publicly.

“Junior Stalin has hurt the sentiments of Sanatan Dharma and appealed to abolish it. I ask Ashok Gehlot ji why he is not asking the Congress leaders Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to comment and make party’s stand crystal clear but keeping a silence which is not good,” Singh told a huge gathering of BJP party workers while launching the third phase of ‘Parivartan Yatra at Ramdevra temple.

He said the DMK leader should be asked to explain why his son made such a remark and what the party wanted to say to the nation on Hindu dharma which is Sanatan.

Making a sarcastic remark on the INDIA alliance, Singh said, “28 parties have come together to remove PM Narendra Modi. The condition of this alliance is such that the name is big and the vision is small. The people of their coalition are hurting Sanatan Dharma”.

On the five years of the Gehlot Government, Singh said he was just sitting in the driver’s seat while someone else was pressing the clutch and accelerator of his vehicle.

Coming down heavily on the state’s law and order situation which he found worst, Singh said, “There have been 10 lakh cases registered in 56 months. As many as 7,650 innocent people have been murdered in Rajasthan.”

He pointed out that of the 2 lakh crimes committed in the state, 31,000 are rapes including that of little girls.

He said, “An entire family has been murdered in Jodhpur. Everyone remembers what happened in Udaipur. The people themselves should assess what was the atmosphere earlier and what is it now.”

The defence minister claimed that the state’s progress has come to a grinding halt with the crime rate being the highest in the country. In this context, he quoted a report of Transparency International, which says Rajasthan ranked number one in corruption.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said that the launch and landing of Chandrayaan was done successfully, but Rahulyaan has neither been launched nor landed for 20 years. His remark was greeted with the chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

Later, Singh flagged off the third Yatra from Ramdeora in the Jaisalmer district. The Yatra will pass through 51 assembly constituencies of the Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Nagaur districts in 18 days by covering a distance of 2,574 km.