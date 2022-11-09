Rajnath asks Army to be prepared for any operational contingency

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today asked the Indian Army to be prepared for any operational contingency keeping in mind the existing security scenario.

”We have to be prepared for any operational contingencies and, therefore, the operational readiness (of the Army) should always be at its peak level,” he said while addressing the ongoing five-day Army Commanders’ Conference here.

Rajnath commended the force for maintaining a high operational readiness towards ensuring security and national sovereignty, saying “I have full faith and confidence in the Indian Army and its leadership”.

He also reasserted the faith of the billion-plus people of the country in the Indian Army, considered one of the most trusted and inspiring organisations in the country. He highlighted the stellar role played by the Army in guarding India’s borders and fighting terrorism, apart from providing assistance to the civil administration whenever called for.

The defence minister also complimented the force for the high standard of operational preparedness and capabilities which, he said, he has always been experiencing first hand during his visits to forward areas.

He praised the Indian Army’s efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with civil industries, including premier educational institutions, thereby progressing towards the aim of ‘Modernisation through Indigenisation’ or ‘Atam Nirbharta’.

During the five-day conference, the top brass of the Indian Army is comprehensively deliberating upon all aspects of existing security scenarios and challenges for the present security apparatus.

In addition, the conference is also focusing on issues pertaining to organisational restructuring, logistics, administration, human resource management, modernisation through indigenisation and induction of niche technologies.