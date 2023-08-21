Rajasthan’s finest artistry and crafts arrive in Delhi

The Rajasthan government on Monday opened a One District One Project (ODOP) display window in the national capital to showcase the rich cultural heritage and exceptional craftsmanship of the state. The display window has been opened under the ODOP initiative launched by the Union Government.

The scheme aims at fostering social and economic development among artisans, craftsmen, and farmers.

The ODOP display window was inaugurated by Rajiv Arora, Chairman of RAJSICO & REPC at Rajasthali Emporium, New Delhi.

On the occasion, Arora said, “ODOP holds the potential to propel the social and economic growth of Rajasthan’s artisans, craftsmen, and farmers through its display window. This initiative, envisioned by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has already begun yielding results as industrial units thrive under the state’s MSME policy. Moreover, ODOP will significantly boost export opportunities through the Mission Niryatak Bano scheme. Rajasthan’s exports have now doubled, marking a remarkable achievement.

He added, “Our goal is to ensure that products from Rajasthan are directly exported, eliminating the need for intermediary purchasing from other states or cities. This will not only empower our local artisans and farmers but also enhance Rajasthan’s global presence.”

Veenu Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Government of Rajasthan said the inauguration of the ODOP display window in Delhi will prove to be a milestone, as a result of which the income of artisans, craftsmen, and farmers will increase. “The state-of-the-art ODOP display window at Rajasthali Emporium harmoniously blends tradition with contemporary aesthetics,” she said.

Shubhra Singh, Additional Chief Secretary and Chief Resident Commissioner, Government of Rajasthan said in response to rising global demand for Rajasthan’s handicrafts, gems, textiles, machinery, marble creations, and spices, RAJSICO embarks on a progressive journey.

Dheeraj Srivastava, commissioner, Rajasthan Foundation, and Dr. Manisha Arora, managing director of Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation, were also present at the event.

In response to the rising demand for Rajasthan’s exquisite handicrafts, timeless gems and jewellery, distinctive textiles, bountiful agricultural produce, cutting-edge machinery, captivating marble creations, and aromatic spices, both in G-20 nations and across the globe, RAJSICO has undertaken a progressive initiative.

The Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation Limited (RAJSICO) was established on June 3, 1961, by the government of Rajasthan under the Indian Companies Act, 1956. Marketing assistance is provided by the RAJSICO to the handicraft artisans, small-scale industrial units of the state.

The RAJSICO is also providing the facility of dry ports at the local level to the exporters of the state through inland container depots and air cargo complexes.