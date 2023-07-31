Rajasthan: urine mixed in water bottle of class 8th school girl, tension in Luhariya village of Bhilwara

In a shocking incident, an unknown person, possibly a student, allegedly mixed urine in a water bottle of a grade eighth student, who is a girl. Also, there was an accompanying message on a slip ‘I love you.’ The incident took place at a government school in Luhariya village of Bhilwara district, Rajasthan on July 28.

However, it came to light on Sunday after the news went viral on social media.

The 14-year-old girl lodged a complaint with the school principal this morning, and the principal filed an FIR with the Mandal Police Station later in the day, the Additional Superintendent of Police (Women and Crime cell) Ghanshyam Sharma told The Statesman when contacted.

The girl got suspicious when she found that her water bottle smelled of urine. She has accused two students (boys) of a particular community studying with her in the same class.

After the matter reached the school principal, hundreds gathered (mostly villagers) from both communities near the bus stand. They also locked the school gate. The police dispersed them using mild lathi charge, the ASP said.

An extra police force has been deployed in the Luhariya village. The situation is said to be tense but under control.