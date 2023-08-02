Rajasthan Urdu Academy confers Media award on Jaipur’s litterateur

The Rajasthan Urdu Academy has conferred its annual prestigious ‘Bedil Bikaneri’ Media Award on Jaipur’s Chand Mohammed Sheikh, a senior journalist and litterateur for his outstanding work.

In his statement, the Academy’s President Hussain Raza Khan said the award carrying a cash prize of Rs.11,000 will be presented to Chand and others at the academy’s special award ceremony in Jaipur on August 14.

Popularly known as Chand, the litterateur has authored five books and has an active career of decades as literary editor of a vernacular national newspaper.

