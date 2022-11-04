Rajasthan Tussle: CM Gehlot reaches Delhi amid political crisis

Amid the ongoing political up and down, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday left for Delhi.

Gehlot, who has been experiencing the tussle since he assumed office, is supposed to reach Delhi in a special plane at 4 p.m. where he is set to meet senior Congress leaders.

Gehlot will make a night halt in Delhi.

The next day, on November 5, he is scheduled to be on an election campaign to poll-bound Gujarat for three days from November 5 to November 7. Gehlot is expected to address atleast 10 public meetings and will also hold a press conference in Rajkot. He is also slated to visit Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth place and native village in Karamsad.

Gehlot, who is appointed as the senior observer of the Congress party in the Gujarat assembly elections, will be accompanied by Raghu Sharma, election in-charge for the state. In all public meetings, Gehlot will ask for vote for party candidates and will urge the general public to support Congress candidates in the assembly elections scheduled for next month.

Meanwhile, clouds of political uncertainty prevails in Rajasthan as former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday had urged Congress high command to take disciplinary action against three Gehlot loyalists, two ministers and one RTDC president, who had held a parallel meeting when an official meeting was already called by Congress high command on September 25.

Pilot also took jibe on PM Modi praise for Gehlot and termed it as an interesting development. “PM Modi praised Ghulam Nabi the same way as he did praise Gehlot. We know what happened thereafter”, Pilot quipped.