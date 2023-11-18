Rajasthan turns into ATM of Congress Party, Amit Shah attack Gehlot government

Slamming the Congress government in state over high level corruption, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today alleged that the Gehlot government has made the entire Rajasthan an ATM of Congress Party.

“Whenever the Congress party needs money, Congress leaders from Delhi come to Rajasthan and go away with the money after putting in their cards”, Shah told a BJP’s poll rally at Vijaynagar in Ajmer district.

Comparing the previous government’s corruption rate after independence in the state, the Home Minister blamed, “The biggest program that the Congress government has undertaken in the last 5 years is corruption and only corruption. The amount of corruption the Gehlot government has done that no other previous government has”.

Referring to the controversial ‘Red Diary’ brought and exposed by the expelled Congress Minister Rajendra Gudha, the Home Minister told the public that some youth have come here wearing red colored sweater-jersey. You have come to my meeting, don’t go to Gehlot Saheb’s meeting. Otherwise, Gehlot Saheb is like a bull who runs after seeing red colour” .

“Laal Daayaree mein kya hai, Gehlot ka kachcha chitatha hai. Hajaaron karod ka hisaab hai laal daayaree mein jise dekhakar gahalot daudate hain ek bail kee tarah (What is in the red diary is Gehlot’s raw diary. Accounts of thousands of crores are in Lal Diary, seeing which Gehlot runs like a bull”, he further told the gathering.

On rising crime rate and deterriorating law and order situatiion, the Home Minister categorically said, “The Gehlot government crossed all limits in vote bank politics. Kanhaiyalal was beheaded. A 300 year old Shiva temple was demolished in Alwar, Ram Darbar was bulldozed in Salasar, a saint committed suicide against illegal mining. Such incidents did not happen anywhere in the country. Happened only in Rajasthan. Congress did appeasement politics. If Congress government comes to power in Rajasthan, organizations like PFI will get a free hand”.

On dynasty rule in post Independence time, he said, “Congress party is a family based party. Here Ashok Gehlot wants to launch Vaibhav Gehlot. Sonia Gandhi wants to launch Rahul Gandhi at the centre. I want to tell the Congress people, your launching pad has been spoiled”.

The Home Minister also listed a number of scams and corruption in many state departments including Mines and in job recruitments. Shah also held a road show in an open vehicle along with the contesting candidates of Ajmer district in the Dargah City in the evening.