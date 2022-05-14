Rajasthan reels under heat wave, records above 47 degrees in 13 districts

Rajasthan is experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 45 degrees in nearly all of its districts in the last 24 hours.

In the previous 24 hours, temperatures in 13 of the 33 districts have reached 47 degrees or above, forcing residents to stay inside to avoid the searing sun.

Sri Ganganagar had the highest temperature in the state with 48.1 degrees, followed by Karauli and Baran with 47.8 degrees, making them the three warmest places in the state.

Pilani had a temperature of 47.7 degrees, compared to 47.5 degrees in Jaisalmer, 47.4 degrees in Bikaner, 47.6 degrees in Dholpur, 47 degrees in Bundi, 47.2 degrees in Kota, and 47.1 degrees in Hanumangarh.

The IMD has predicted winds around Jaipur after 24 hours, which will bring some respite as the temperature will come down by two to three degrees celsius.

(with inputs from IANS)