Rajasthan: Postal Assistant gets 4 years jail

The Special CBI Court has sentenced four years rigorous Imprisonment with fine of Rs 1,15,000 to Nimit Choudhary, then Postal Assistant, Speed Post RMS, Railway Station, Ajmer, in a case related to misappropriation of Rs 33 48 lakh.

The CBI had registered a case on 10.07.2014 on a complaint against then Manager, then Marketing Executive, MBC, Ajmer and a Postal Assistant, Speed Post RMS, Railway Station, Ajmer.

It was alleged that during the period from 1.1.2012 to 31.12.2012, the accused entered into conspiracy with each other and misappropriated an amount Rs 33.48 lakh.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed on 30.6.2015 against the said accused. Two accused died during investigation. The trial court found the said accused guilty and convicted him, a CBI release said today.