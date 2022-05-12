Rajasthan police detain BJP RS MP Kirorilal in Udaipur on eve of Congress Chintan Shivir

Apprehending disturbance in the Congress’ Navsankalp Chintan Shivir beginning tomorrow in the Lake City of Udaipur, Rajasthan Police on Thursday evening detained BJP’s prominent RS MP Dr. Kirorilal Meena before he could approach and settle in Udaipur under section 144 of Cr.P.C.

“As a precautionary measure and to maintain law & order in Udaipur where hundreds of VVIPs will be gathering for their convention from tomorrow for three days, Dr. Meena was detained not to proceed anywhere in Udaipur and the senior cops tried to pursue him to be calm and go elsewhere”, Director-General of Police M L Lather told ENS when contacted.

In a statement and pic/video releases on his official social media (WA), Meena said he had come to attend the 3rd Baithak of a friend in Udaipur but he was detained by the police which was not valid in democracy, and he was being asked to leave the city.

“On May 14, I have to attend a conference of tribals in Dhariawad of Udaipur division, but again this dictatorship of the Gehlot government would not be tolerated anymore”, Meena added.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders including Union Jalshakti Minister G S Shekhawat, state President Satish Poonia, and leader of Opposition in Assembly G C Kataria condemned the illegal house arrest of their MP alleging it was undemocratic and without any specific reason.

Dr. Kirori is well known for raising frequent public issues, holding sits, hunger strikes, and protests in the Civil Lines area for the last four years. He even once reached Ranthambohre National Park in Sawaimadhopur where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was staying during assembly polls early this year and protested there outside her hotel venue.