Rajasthan phone-tapping case: Court issues notice to CM Ashok Gehlot, others

Additional Sessions Court in Jaipur has issued a notice to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state minister Mahesh Joshi and others in the matter of an alleged phone tapping case.

Besides Gehlot and Joshi, the Court also sent notices to former Rajasthan Chief Secretary Rajeev Swarup and then Director General of Police Bhupendra Singh. The phone-tapping controversy surfaced in July 2020 when Congress leader Sachin Pilot had rebelled against Ashok Gehlot and accompanied by MLAs who supported him had camped in Haryana.

Congress leaders had alleged that BJP leaders were indulging in horse-trading to topple the Ashok Gehlot government.