Rajasthan petrol pump owners observe two day strike; warns of indefinite stir if demands not met

The petrol-diesel pump operators in Rajasthan are on a two-day strike from Wednesday, protesting against the high VAT rate due to which people are getting their vehicles tanks filled in the neighbouring states.

The operators have also warned that if their demands are not met, they will go on an indefinite strike from September 15.

In all districts, petrol pumps remained closed while the Petrol Dealers Association have closed around 250 petrol pumps. Similarly, 140 petrol pumps in Chittorgarh, 154 in Tonk and 120 in Bikaner also remained closed. Only emergency services have been kept operational at these stations.

Advertisement

People have started to fill-in their vehicle tank from the neighbouring states while long queues were seen outside the petrol pumps on Tuesday evening as people wanted to get their tank vehicles filled.

Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association said that sales have decreased in Rajasthan due to cheaper petrol and diesel in neighboring states.

The association claimed that 270 pumps have been closed in Rajasthan in the last three years due to lack of sales.

Sunit Bagai, President of the Petroleum Dealers Association, said that the neighboring states have formed their own cartel.

Petrol operators said that if VAT is reduced then petrol can become cheaper by Rs 16 and diesel by Rs 11 in Rajasthan.

In such a situation, petrol in Rajasthan can reach around Rs 97 and diesel around Rs 90.