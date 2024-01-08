Logo

# India

Rajasthan: Minister Surendra Pal Singh TT resigns after assembly poll defeat

Statesman News Service | Jaipur | January 8, 2024 10:16 pm

Pal Singh TT (photo:ANI)

Minister of State for IGNP and Agriculture Marketing Surendra Pal Singh TT, who lost his Srikaranpur assembly poll today, resigned and submitted his letter to Governor Kalraj Mishra.

The Governor immediately accepted his resignation letter from the Bhajan ministry, a Raj Bhawan statement said tonight.

The Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has duly forwarded TT’s letter to the Governor in the evening.

Congress candidate Rupinder Singh Koonar defeated ruling BJP candidate TT on Srikaranpur assembly seat by a margin of 11283 votes.

