Rajasthan introduces Handicraft, MSME policies to boost investment

The Government of Rajasthan on Saturday released two of its new major policies on Handicraft and MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises)-2022 to boost investment in Rajasthan.

Speaking on the occasion of MSME Day here at a five-star hotel, Industries and Commerce Minister Shakuntla Rawat said the Handicraft policy would be useful in uplifting the handicraftsmen and weavers of the state.

The initiative will ensure the significant participation of the artisans of this region in the social and economic development of the state, technological upgradation, marketing support, financial assistance, social security, clusters/craft villages for the handicrafts and weavers.

Rajiv Arora, President of RAJSICO (Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation Ltd) informed us that MSME Policy-2022 has been released to ensure a conducive ecosystem and provide financial and technical support with a conducive regulatory environment to increase the contribution of MSMEs to the State’s Gross Domestic Product (GSDP) as well as exports, the Minister said.

The policy envisages setting up 20,000 new MSME units with a cumulative investment of Rs 10,000 crore and employment generation for 1,00,000 persons. The policy proposes to facilitate 9,000 MSME enterprises to obtain Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) certification, Arora added.

“Through this policy, the state government wants to usher in a new era of development for its micro, small and medium enterprises. The objective of the policy is to ensure a conducive ecosystem for enhancing the contribution of MSMEs to the State’s Gross Domestic Product (GSDP) as well as exports, providing financial and technical support, with a conducive regulatory environment, and enabling exports”, Veenu Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce highlighted.

The Udyog Ratna Award and Export Promotion Awards were also given away to the selected entrepreneurs engaged in MSME