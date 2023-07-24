Rajasthan House witnesses scuffle, adjournment as sacked Minister Gudha waives red diary before Speaker 

Rajasthan Legislative Assembly today witnessed utter chaos as sacked Minister R S Gudha waived a red diary before the Speaker Dr CP Joshi during the Zero Hour. He also lowered the mike of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal which led to the adjournment of the house till 2 pm.

As the tension began among those sitting on the treasury benches, the Opposition and Gudha, the Speaker called the Marshals to shunt out Gudha from the House.

Earlier, sacked minister Gudha reached the assembly with a red diary, and waved the diary in front of the Speaker. Gudha did not stop there, he put down the mike of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dhariwal when the latter was proposing to expel Gudha from the House. When the dispute escalated, Congress MLA Rafiq Khan came in the middle and there was a scuffle between Rafiq and Gudha. Finding the situation out of control, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings.

After this, the Speaker asked Gudha to be thrown out of the House. Marshals were called in and Gudha was removed from the House. At that moment, Gudha kept sparring with the Speaker and waving the red diary at him.

Earlier, Rajendra Gudha reached right in front of Speaker Joshi with a red diary. The Speaker asked Gudha to meet him in the chamber. The Speaker even warned Gudha that he will be thrown out of the House, but Gudha did not relent. After a long tussle, Gudha moved away from the Speaker and after reaching in front of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, put down his mike.

Gudha shouted,”Every sister and daughter of this state is my sister and daughter. I am a descendant of Maharao Shekhaji whose three generations sacrificed everything for the honour of women.” He further said, “Congress ministers and MLAs are rapists. Narco test of ministers and legislators of Congress should be carried out.”

Leader of Opposition R S Rathore said Gudha was not allowed to keep the red diary in the House. Rathore further said,” The way the Congress MLAs have assaulted, it is condemnable. Gudha, who was the Minister of Military Welfare, had brought the diary because he wanted to reveal a secret. Today in the House, I also raised the issue of red diary and as far as Gudha is concerned he was not allowed to speak and was assaulted by the marshals. The way Congress MLAs came down on their own MLA, it is shameful. Until the secret of the red diary is revealed, our struggle will continue.”