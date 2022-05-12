Rajasthan to go for 4 RS seat biennial election on June 10, Congress tally to raise

When Rajasthan will go for four Rajya Sabha biennial elections on June 10 as four sitting RS MPs (all BJP) would complete their term on July 4, the ruling Congress would raise its tally in Rajya Sabha from three to five at least.

BJP’s Om Prakash Mathur, K J Alphons, Ramkumar Verma, and Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur will retire on RS seats (from Rajasthan) for which the Election Commission of India has announced the biennial polls on 57 RS seats including four in Rajasthan.

At present out of 10 RS MPs in Rajasthan, the Congress and the BJP are having three representatives each in Rajya Sabha after the retirement of four MPs (all BJP). Congress’ three RS MPs are: Dr. Manmohan Singh, Neeraj Dangi, K V Venugopal, and BJP’s sitting RS MPs are Bhupendra Yadav (Union Minister), Dr. K L Meena, and Rajendra Gehlot.

In the Legislative Assembly of 200 MLAs, Congress has its own 107 MLAs, and the support of 12 Independents, while BJP has 72, RLP 3, CPM 2, BTP 2, and Independents.

In the coming RS Biennial out of four seats the Congress will have a majority on two seats to win the biennials, BJP on one, and on the fourth seats, there would be a tough poll battle as anyone who will contest it would require 41 MLAs’ vote on first priority. The Congress CM Ashok Gehlot, who is known as Jadugar and famous for managing the assembly floor would probably get the support of other parties’ MLAs to win the third seat. Each contestant would have to have 41 first priority votes to win to be RS MP.

Whereas the Congress has no representatives in 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan as BJP enjoys 24 BJP MPs and one RLP MP (who later broke up its alliance with NDA on the three farmers’ bills dispute and involved himself with the Farmers Agitation last year).

Election notification would be issued on May 24, the last of filing nomination would be May 31, and withdrawal of nomination papers by June 3. If required the polling will be held on June 10.