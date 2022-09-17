Rajasthan Congress proposes Rahul’s name for party president

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, on Saturday, passed a resolution by voice-vote and raising their hands making an appeal to the party high command to nominate/elect Rahul Gandhi new Congress President.

In PCC’s Organisational Meeting attended by over 350 members and delegates here, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the proposal in favour of Rahul Gandhi and it was seconded by PCC President Govind Singh Dotasara and Raghuveer Singh Meena, CWC member in presence of AICC General Secretary Ajay Makan and Rajendra Singh Kumpawat, the Returning Officer.

All the PCC members and top leaders sitting on the dais including CM Gehlot, Makan, Dotasara and cabinet Ministers raised their hands in support of the proposal which would be sent to the AICC soon, a spokesman said here.

Among other resolutions, the PCC also authorised the party high command to name the new PCC President in Rajasthan, and nominate 50 AICC members for the state.

Makan, who is also in charge of the Rajasthan PCC, said the official proposals were passed unanimously and the party high command was authorised to take the decision on every proposal put up by the newly elected PCC Organisation Committee members.

Dotasara said it was the common feeling and demand of the PCC members that Rahul Gandhi shall come up as Congress President.