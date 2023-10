Rajasthan: Congress declares 56 more candidates

The AICC on Tuesday released the fourth list of 56 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections slated to be held on November 25.

Most of the sitting MLAs have been given a place in this list. Congress national spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh has been given ticket from Udaipur seat. Former MP Badri Ram Jakhar has been fielded from Bali seat.

Manvendra Singh will contest from Siwana. From Nadbai in Bharatpur district, the party has given the ticket to Joginder Awana, who left the BSP and joined the Congress.

The Congress has fielded former MLA Shankarlal Bairwa from Kapasan, Dairy Board chairman Badrilal Jat from Badisadri and MLA Rajendra Singh Bidhuri from Begun.

With today’s list of 56 candidates, the Congress has announced 151 candidates out of a total of 200 assembly seats at stake in Rajasthan. The BJP has fielded 124 contestants so far.

Following is the list of candidates:

Ganganagar – Ankur Mangalani

Raisinghnagar – Sohan Lal Nayak

Anupgarh – Shimla Devi Nayak

Pilibanga – Vinod Gothwal

Bikaner East – Yashpal Gehlot

Lunkaransar – Dr Rajendra Mund

Churu – Rafiq Mandelia

Khandela – Mahadev Singh

Srimadhopur – Deependra Singh

Tijara – Imran Khan

Kishangarh Bass – Deep Chand Kheria

Behror – Sanjay Yadav

Thanagaji – Kanti Prasad Meena

Rajgarh-Laxmangarh – Mangilal Meena

Kathumar – Sanjana Jatav

Nadbai- Jogendra Awana

Earnest – Amar Singh Jatav

Baseri – Sanjay Kumar Jatav

Hindaun – Anita Jatav

Bamanvas – Indra Meena

Niwai- Prashant Bairwa

Kishangarh – Vikas Chaudhary

Ajmer South – Draupadi Koli

Nasirabad – Shiv Prakash Gurjar

Beau – Paras Jain

Makrana – Zakir Hussain Gesawat

Jaitaran- Surendra Goyal

Pali- Bhimraj Bhati

Bali-Badri Ram Jakhar

Bhopalgarh – Geeta Barwar

Bilara- Mohan Lal Kataria

Shiv- Amin Khan

Siwana-Manvendra Singh

Chauhtan- Padmaram Meghwal

Jalore- Ramila Meghwal

Bhinmal- Dr Samarjeet Singh

Raniwada- Ratan Dewasi

Pindwara-Abu – Leela Ram Garasia

Gogunda- Dr Mangilal Garasia

Udaipur Rural – Dr Vivek Katara

Udaipur – Gaurav Vallabh

Dhariyavad – Nagaraj Meena

Aspur – Rakesh Rot

Sagwada – Kailash Kumar Bhil

Garhi – Shankar Lal Charpota

Cotton – Shankar Lal Bairava

Begun- Rajendra Singh Bidhuri

Badi Sadri- Badri Lal Jat

Kumbhalgarh- Yogendra Singh Parmar

Rajsamand- Narayan Singh Bhati

Bundi- Harimohan Sharma

Sangod-Bhanu Pratap Singh

Chhabra- Karan Singh Rathore

Step- Chetraj Gehlot

Khanpur- Suresh Gurjar

Manohar Police Station- Nemichand Meena