Rajasthan: Cong goes for jumbo stay executive ahead of polls

Five months ahead of the Assembly election in the state, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee after getting a clearance from the party high command announced a jumbo state executive including 21 vice presidents, 48 general secretaries, 121 secretaries and the party treasurer.

In the list released last night here, PCC President Govind Singh Dotasara announced the names of 25 district presidents. 15 per cent women have been accommodated in the state executive.

The party has also stuck to the ‘one post one person’ formula and removed the names of ministers from the executive body.

Most of the new executive members and district presidents (about 80 per cent) are representing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Dotasara camps whereas 25 people from Sachin Pilot camp’s have been included in the state executive.

Lalit Tunwal and Sitaram Agarwal have been appointed as the General Secretary (organisation). Two spokespersons Swarnim Chaturvedi and R C Choudhary have been promoted to General Secretary.