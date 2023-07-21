Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot sacks his MOS Rajendra Singh Gudha

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today sacked his Minister of State for Home Guards and Civil Defence (Independent Charge) Rajendra Singh Gudha.

Gehlot recommended to Governor Kalraj Mishra to sack Gudha, a member of the Council of Ministers, on the evening of July 21.

The Governor has accepted this recommendation of the Chief Minister with immediate effect later in the evening.

In an official statement on Governor’s Media Group, no reason for Gudha’s termination was mentioned in the order.

Gudha was among six BSP MLAs who joined the congress party in 2019 and supported the Gehlot government during the Pilot-Sachin crisis in 2020. However, many of them were given official ranks. Gudha reportedly many times spoke against the Government administration and prevailing corruption. He was also the indirect supporter of Sachin Pilot camp, attended Pilot’s Padyatra from Ajmer to Jaipur, and addressed the audience adversely against his own Government. ___ SNS