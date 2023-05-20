Rajasthan: Cash, gold bars found in Secretariat’s almirah

An amount of Rs 2.3 crore, mostly in Rs 2000 denomination currency, and gold bars weighing one kilogram were found in an abandoned almirah, which was broken open at Yojana Bhawan of the State Secretariat.

“As many as 18 persons, mostly employees, have been detained for interrogation in this connection,” said Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, Director General of Police Umesh Mishra, Additional DG, Crime, Dinesh M N and Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava at a joint press conference held here last night.

The cash and gold bars were kept in a bag in the almirah of the Department of Information and Technology (DoIT) in Yojna Bhawan. It was detected during the exercise of converting all physical files into e-files, and opening different almirahs to look for files.

Two almirahs were locked and their keys were missing. The officials decided to break open the lock, and they were stunned to find cash to the tune of Rs 2,31,59,500 and gold bars.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Srivastava said that a police team seized the money and the room under Section 104 of CrPC and was interrogating the detained persons. The office videos were also being checked to find the movement of employees, he added.