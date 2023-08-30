Rajasthan cabinet reviews plans for Mission-2030

A meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Rajasthan headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reviewed plans for ‘Rajasthan Mission-2030’ and ensured steps to be taken for smooth power and coal supply in the state.

At a meeting held last night at CM-Residence, Gehlot directed the ministers to prepare the ‘Vision-2030 Document’ of their respective departments by September 2023.

He said that ministers, after discussing with the stakeholders and experts related to their departments, should take suggestions for the Vision-2030 document.

Advertisement

Gehlot said suggestions of more than 1 crore people will be taken for Rajasthan Mission-2030, which will pave the way for outstanding Rajasthan.

The Planning Department gave a presentation on the Mission, in which it was said that this campaign is being taken ahead. Guidelines were given to prepare the Vision-2030 Document in a time-bound manner. The vision document of the state will be prepared based on the vision documents of the departments.

The chief minister directed the Energy Department to ensure a smooth supply of electricity in the state. He said that the state government was determined for regular power supply in every sector.

In the meeting, it was said that the estimated demand per day in the month of September 2023 will be 3446 lakh units per day. This demand has increased due to less rain in the month of August.

However, the supply arrangements as per the demand have been made by the department. Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam will provide 5,400 megawatts of power while the remaining availability will be met by the other contracted power plants.

Even after this, the remaining shortfall has been arranged through short-term tender.

The department has informed us that arrangements have been made for power supply from October to December 2023.

The Chief Minister directed the department to make arrangements to meet the power shortage through banking with other states. Along with this, directions have been given to the State Power Generation Corporation to strictly monitor the supply of 24 rakes of coal required daily for power generation on top priority.

Gehlot has also directed to inform the state government and the Government of India’s Ministry of Coal/Rail in case of any supply-related problems. He also asked Vidyut Vitran Nigam about the need to increase the speed of replacement of burnt-out transformers.