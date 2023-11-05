Rajasthan: BJP releases the list of another 15 candidates

The BJP in its 5th list of candidates for Rajasthan assembly polls slated for November 25 has fielded senior journalist Gopal Sharma and State President of Rajasthan Unemployed Unified Federation Upen Yadav in the fray.
Sharma, who is the owner of a daily Hindi vernacular newspaper, has been fielded from Jaipur’s Civil Line seat where he would take on Rajasthan Cabinet Minister P S Khachariawas. Yadav has been fielded from Shahpura seat.
Former MLA Vijay Bansal, who recently joined the saffron party, has been made a candidate from Bharatpur. So far, the BJP has declared 197 candidates for the 200 members assembly.
Today’s List of Candidates
Hanumangarh – Amit Chaudhary
Kolayat – Anshuman Singh Bhati
Sardarshahar – Prince Rinwa
Shahpura – Upen Yadav
Civil Lines Jaipur – Gopal Sharma
Adarsh Nagar Jaipur – Ravi Nayyar
Pipalda Tonk – Premchand Transit
Kota North – Prahlad Gunjal
Bharatpur – Vijay Bansal
Kishanpole – Chandra Mohan Batwara
Rajkhera – Smt. Neerja Ashok Sharma
Masuda – Abhishek Singh
Shergarh – Babu Singh Rathore
Mavli-KG Paliwal Baran Atru (SC) – Radhe Shyam Bairwa.