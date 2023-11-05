Rajasthan: BJP releases the list of another 15 candidates

The BJP in its 5th list of candidates for Rajasthan assembly polls slated for November 25 has fielded senior journalist Gopal Sharma and State President of Rajasthan Unemployed Unified Federation Upen Yadav in the fray.

Sharma, who is the owner of a daily Hindi vernacular newspaper, has been fielded from Jaipur’s Civil Line seat where he would take on Rajasthan Cabinet Minister P S Khachariawas. Yadav has been fielded from Shahpura seat.

Former MLA Vijay Bansal, who recently joined the saffron party, has been made a candidate from Bharatpur. So far, the BJP has declared 197 candidates for the 200 members assembly.

Advertisement

Today’s List of Candidates

Hanumangarh – Amit Chaudhary

Kolayat – Anshuman Singh Bhati

Sardarshahar – Prince Rinwa

Shahpura – Upen Yadav

Civil Lines Jaipur – Gopal Sharma

Adarsh Nagar Jaipur – Ravi Nayyar

Pipalda Tonk – Premchand Transit

Kota North – Prahlad Gunjal

Bharatpur – Vijay Bansal

Kishanpole – Chandra Mohan Batwara

Rajkhera – Smt. Neerja Ashok Sharma

Masuda – Abhishek Singh

Shergarh – Babu Singh Rathore

Mavli-KG Paliwal Baran Atru (SC) – Radhe Shyam Bairwa.