Rajasthan BJP moves EC over Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘PM Modi donation envelope contained Rs 21’ jibe

The Rajasthan BJP has submitted a memorandum to the State Election Commissioner seeking action against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s “empty rhetoric” jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her recent election rally in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Dausa.

While addressing a rally in Dausa district’s Sikrai constituency, Priyanka had said that she saw on TV that “Prime Minister Modi visited the Dev Narayan Temple here” and offered a donation envelope to the temple deity.

“I watched on TV that after six months, the envelope deposited by the Prime Minister was finally opened. People were wondering what could be inside that envelope. The Prime Minister, a significant leader of our nation, had made a donation there, and when the envelope was revealed, it contained only Rs 21.”

She continued, “This is the state of affairs in our country. Grand announcements are made, various envelopes are presented to you from the stage. However, when you open these envelopes after the elections, there is nothing inside.”

Her remarks against the PM didn’t go down well with the state BJP unit and they moved the Election Commission to lodge their protest. Rajasthan BJP leader Rajendra Rathore said that her remarks were against the fundamental right of freedom of worship and made to win “certain” votes.

“Today a unit of the BJP has submitted a memorandum to the State Election Commissioner… Yesterday, in the Dausa, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra commented on the most popular leader, saying that he visited Devnarayan temple and offered an envelope that, when opened after six months, had Rs 21 in it…This is against the fundamental right of freedom of worship…We have asked them to take back their comments…We will also go to the Election Commission and oppose such comments…,” Rathore said.