The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested Assistant Commissioner, Taxation Department, Priyanka Sharma for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6.10 lakh from a firm owner whom she had warned to seize his firm’s accounts and office in Jaipur.

The agent Ved Prakash Sharma, who was working for Priyanka Sharma, was also arrested, Additional Director General of ACB Hemant Priyadarshi said here.

Priyanka Sharma had demanded the bribe of Rs 28 lakh from the client and after repeated warning to him, she struck a deal for Rs 13.50 lakh.

The complaint was verified under the direction of Additional Superintendent of Police Bajrang Singh Shekhawat. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been lodged against the accused.