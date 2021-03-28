Former union minister and DMK MP A Raja stirred a controversy by using derogatory remarks against AIADMK leader including chief minister Edappdy K Palaniswami, which provoked the ruling party to complain against it to the Election Commission.

In the campaign at Thousand Lights constituency on Friday, A Raja compared DMK President Stalin and Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

He said, “Who’s Stalin? In 23 years Stalin, who was the son of the then chief minister Karunanidhi, served one year in prison under MISA rule. Then he served as a district secretary in the party, then general committee member, youth wing secretary, treasurer, then working president and after demise of Kalaignar, the president of DMK. In administration, he was an MLA, then Chennai’s Mayor, state Minister, Deputy CM and now he is going to become a chief minister. This is the right way of growth.”

While narrating how Stalin became a leader step-step, he said, “Stalin is someone who was born out of a ‘rightful’ marriage after 300 days. While no one knows Edappadi Palaniswami until Jayalalithaa’s death and EPS has not reached any heights in public life. So if Stalin is a baby born out of a rightful relationship then Edappadi is born as a premature baby out of an illicit affair in politics.”

In an other speech Raja said CM EPS was worth a rupee less than Stalin’s slipper, which also came under severe criticism.

“Till recently, Edappadi was working in a jaggery mandi and how is it fair to say that he is in equal competition with Stalin? Even the price of our leader Stalin’s slipper is greater by a rupee when compared with your worth.” Raja said during the campaign in Thousand Lights constituency.

AIADMK has filed a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer against Raja for his allegedly derogatory and sexist comments.

C Thirumaran, state Joint Secretary of the Advocate Wing of AIADMK, who gave the complaint also requested the Election Commission to take stringent action under election laws and Indian Penal Code along with issuing directions to prohibit him from addressing future campaigns.

In the complaint, C Thirumaran said, “MP A Raja not only made adverse comments against Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, but also made vulgar and third-rated comments, which is clearly offensive under the provisions of election offences and Indian Penal Code.”

However, chief minister Palaniswami responded to these remarks by saying that he is a farmer and is happy to be a rupee less than the value of Stalin’s slipper.

“I am a farmer and farmers are like this. Poor people will be like that only. People who have stolen Rs 1.76 lakh crore will speak like this only,” he retorted, taking a swipe at the 2G scam.