Raj: Over 73 pc voting, minor incidents of clash reported during election

The polling ended in 199 constituencies in Rajasthan on Saturday with minor incidents of clashes and stone pelting.

Over 73.28 per cent of the 5.26 crore electorate exercised their right of franchise at 51,507 polling booth stations to elect 1,875 candidates.

The clashes were reported from Bharatpur’s Kama and Nagar seats. At Fatehpur in Sikar district, three people, including a cop, were injured in stone pelting between groups of rival political parties.

Similarly, two people were injured following a clash of supporters at Abdulpur village of Badi seat in Dholpur district, police said.

Sanvaler village of Kama assembly seat also observed an altercation between a candidate’s supporters and police as the supporters wanted to enter the booth but the Border Security Force (BSF) stopped them and opened fire in the air.

The paramilitary forces controlled the situation at all these places.

Though the voting was scheduled on 200 seats but election on one seat of Karanpur was postponed after Congress candidate Gurmeet Kunnar’s death.